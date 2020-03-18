Chris Harris Jr. to sign with Chargers

One of the top defensive free agents in the league has a new team.

Chris Harris Jr. is going to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, ESPN’s Josina Anderson first reported on Wednesday.

Harris had interest from the New Orleans Saints as well. Teams like the Raiders, Jets and Cowboys also had levels of interest in the cornerback, according to Calvin Watkins. The Raiders ended up with former Saints cornerback Eli Apple, while the Chargers get Harris.

Harris, 30, was Denver’s top cornerback and remains one of the better corners in the game. He had 56 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and six passes defended last season. Harris made $12 million last season and previously spent his entire career with Denver.