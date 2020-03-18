CB Eli Apple signing with Raiders in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add players in free agency.

The Raiders had interest in Chris Harris Jr. but ended up getting Eli Apple at cornerback.

Apple, 24, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 but was a bad fit there and was traded to the Saints prior to the deadline in 2018. He has played in 15 games each of the last two seasons and had 58 tackles last year for New Orleans.

Apple joins Carl Nassib, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, Jeff Heath, and Maliek Collins as defensive additions the Raiders have made this offseason. They also added Jason Witten and Marcus Mariota on offense.