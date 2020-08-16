Chris Hogan agrees to deal with Jets

The New York Jets have revamped their wide receiver corps heading into 2020, and they made another veteran depth signing on Sunday.

Chris Hogan has agreed to a deal with the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hogan spent the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, but he never carved out a significant role in the team’s offense. The 32-year-old caught just eight passes in 15 games, though it’s hard to say how much the loss of Cam Newton early in the year may have impacted things.

Hogan spent three seasons with the New England Patriots prior to signing with Carolina. He was a fairly reliable target for Tom Brady and averaged around 36 catches per season.

In addition to Hogan, the Jets also signed former first-round pick Breshad Perriman this offseason and drafted former Baylor star Denzel Mims in the second round.