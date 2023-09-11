 Skip to main content
Chris Jones, Chiefs reach agreement on new contract

September 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Chris Jones without a helmet

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally getting their best defensive player back after a lengthy holdout.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have reached an agreement on a new one-year contract, the defensive tackle’s agency announced on Monday.

Jones already had a year remaining on his previous deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said no new years were added to the contract, but the 29-year-old will now have an opportunity to earn more money by hitting incentives.

Jones signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020. He had 15.5 sacks last season and was named an All-Pro. The former second-round pick has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons.

The Chiefs could have used Jones in their 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. They were without both him and star tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a knee injury. If Jones can get up to speed quickly, Kansas City should at least have him back for a tough Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

