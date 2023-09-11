Chris Jones, Chiefs reach agreement on new contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally getting their best defensive player back after a lengthy holdout.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have reached an agreement on a new one-year contract, the defensive tackle’s agency announced on Monday.

Jones already had a year remaining on his previous deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said no new years were added to the contract, but the 29-year-old will now have an opportunity to earn more money by hitting incentives.

Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources. https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn pic.twitter.com/dJUIEn8GH6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

Jones signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020. He had 15.5 sacks last season and was named an All-Pro. The former second-round pick has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons.

The Chiefs could have used Jones in their 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. They were without both him and star tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a knee injury. If Jones can get up to speed quickly, Kansas City should at least have him back for a tough Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.