Report explains what Chiefs are waiting for with Chris Jones contract situation

Chris Jones was not present for the start of Kansas City Chiefs minicamp on Tuesday amid his contract issues with the team, and we now have an idea of what will help resolve matters.

Jones is entering the final year of his current contract and seeking a new deal. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Jones wants to be one of the two highest-paid players at his position.

According to the report, the Chiefs are waiting to see if the New York Jets give Quinnen Williams a contract extension before the start of training camp. If so, that would allow the Chiefs to top the contract in order to make Jones one of the two highest-paid players at defensive tackle.

Jones had a career-high 44 tackles last season and tied for his career-high with 15.5 sacks. The four-time Pro Bowl lineman turns 29 in July. He has a $19.5 million base salary for 2023 and a $28.29 million cap hit. The Chiefs would seek to lower Jones’ cap hit for 2023 in a new deal.

It seems like Kansas City is just playing a waiting game with Jones until they see whether anything materializes between the Jets and Williams. In the meantime, Jones gets to miss some of the team’s minicamp.