Chris Jones has great line about Chiefs playing close games

Chris Jones delivered a great line Friday after his Kansas City Chiefs escaped with 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs barely got the win thanks to the Raiders missing three field goals and then losing a fumble in the final seconds.

Jones had six tackles and two sacks in the win. He was interviewed by Amazon’s postgame show and joked that the Chiefs keep games close to help with TV ratings.

“We keep it close. We keep the game close to make sure you guys are watching the whole game. … We want to keep the ratings high,” Jones joked.

The NFL probably loves that answer and appreciates the assist. Andy Reid would probably prefer to just see his team win by a blowout.

In the end, just getting the win is what matters most — regardless of how it happens. That’s something Kansas City does way more often than not. They’re 11-1 and have already qualified for the playoffs.