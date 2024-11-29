Raiders completely choke in loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders showed on Friday exactly why they’re a 2-10 team.

The Raiders completely choked in a 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The loss saw Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson miss three field goal attempts, and Aidan O’Connell lose a fumble on a miscommunication in the final minute.

The Raiders were down by two points and driving in Chiefs territory in the final minute. They had a 3rd-and-3 at the Kansas City 32 with 15 seconds left and seemed to be in perfect position to set up for a winning field goal. However, O’Connell wasn’t ready when the ball was snapped, and the Chiefs recovered the fumble for the win.

HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING WITH THE CHIEFS!!! 🤯 🤯 The Raiders fumble it just before setting up the game-winning field goal and Chiefs recover the ball to seal the W!#NFL pic.twitter.com/I7Yd6oh3uS — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 29, 2024

The Raiders missed three field goal attempts (of 55, 56 and 58 yards) and still had a chance to win the game. But they had a miscommunication as they were trying to hurry their offense, and that’s how they lost.

That’s exactly why the Raiders are 2-10 and have lost 8 games in a row. Bad teams lose games on miscommunications like that. Good ones like the 11-1 Chiefs do just enough to pull out games even when they play poorly.

It’s really a shame for O’Connell to go out like that especially after he had gone 23/35 for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.