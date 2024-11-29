 Skip to main content
Raiders completely choke in loss to Chiefs

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Chiefs players hold up the ball

The Las Vegas Raiders showed on Friday exactly why they’re a 2-10 team.

The Raiders completely choked in a 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The loss saw Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson miss three field goal attempts, and Aidan O’Connell lose a fumble on a miscommunication in the final minute.

The Raiders were down by two points and driving in Chiefs territory in the final minute. They had a 3rd-and-3 at the Kansas City 32 with 15 seconds left and seemed to be in perfect position to set up for a winning field goal. However, O’Connell wasn’t ready when the ball was snapped, and the Chiefs recovered the fumble for the win.

The Raiders missed three field goal attempts (of 55, 56 and 58 yards) and still had a chance to win the game. But they had a miscommunication as they were trying to hurry their offense, and that’s how they lost.

That’s exactly why the Raiders are 2-10 and have lost 8 games in a row. Bad teams lose games on miscommunications like that. Good ones like the 11-1 Chiefs do just enough to pull out games even when they play poorly.

It’s really a shame for O’Connell to go out like that especially after he had gone 23/35 for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

