Chris Jones causes stir with social media post

Chris Jones drew attention online Thursday over the post he made on social media.

Jones shared a photo on X of him on the ground and Andy Reid on top of him celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last month.

Jones wrote some text on his post that said: “KC……”

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City in 2020 that has expired. The question now is whether he will return to the Chiefs.

Jones seemed to indicate at the Chiefs’ parade that he would make a return to the team. There was also a report last week saying there was optimism the sides would agree to a deal.

Jones had 10.5 sacks last season and 15.5 sacks the year before. The 29-year-old is a key part of the Chiefs’ defense, which is why Kansas City wants to retain him. Jones reportedly is seeking $30 million per year.

His post, which showcases a really good memory of him with the Chiefs, seems to be a positive indication about his views towards the team.