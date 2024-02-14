 Skip to main content
Chris Jones makes big statement at Chiefs parade

February 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Chris Jones without a helmet

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs will very quickly have to make some major decisions about their roster after winning Super Bowl LVIII, including one on the status of star defensive lineman Chris Jones. Fortunately, Jones offered the team some encouragement on Wednesday during the team’s championship parade.

Jones is slated to be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal last September following a training camp holdout. It is a fair question whether the Chiefs can afford Jones, but at the parade, he told fans that he wants to be back, and to stay for years to come.

Jones’ announcement probably should be taken with some caution. He has been partying and wants to fire up the crowd. Realistically, there will be complicated issues to work through when it comes to the negotiations. However, hearing Jones say he is eager to stay certainly beats the alternative.

Jones made clear during his preseason holdout that it was just business with the Chiefs, and things did get worked out in the end. This time, however, the star lineman will be looking for his big payday coming off another season featuring an All-Pro selection and 10.5 sacks.

