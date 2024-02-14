Chris Jones makes big statement at Chiefs parade

The Kansas City Chiefs will very quickly have to make some major decisions about their roster after winning Super Bowl LVIII, including one on the status of star defensive lineman Chris Jones. Fortunately, Jones offered the team some encouragement on Wednesday during the team’s championship parade.

Jones is slated to be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal last September following a training camp holdout. It is a fair question whether the Chiefs can afford Jones, but at the parade, he told fans that he wants to be back, and to stay for years to come.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones at the rally: "And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby! Woo! I wanna be here this year, next year and the year after." So … three-year deal? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2024

Jones’ announcement probably should be taken with some caution. He has been partying and wants to fire up the crowd. Realistically, there will be complicated issues to work through when it comes to the negotiations. However, hearing Jones say he is eager to stay certainly beats the alternative.

Jones made clear during his preseason holdout that it was just business with the Chiefs, and things did get worked out in the end. This time, however, the star lineman will be looking for his big payday coming off another season featuring an All-Pro selection and 10.5 sacks.