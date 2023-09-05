ESPN’s Chris Mortensen makes big career announcement

ESPN’s coverage of the upcoming NFL season will look quite a bit different than it has in years past, as Chris Mortensen has announced he is stepping away from the network.

Mortensen shared the news on social media Tuesday. He said he decided after covering his 33rd NFL Draft in April that it is time to “focus on my health, family and faith.”

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.

The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.

It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball.… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 5, 2023

Mortensen did note that he does not view his decision as a "classic retirement," which could indicate he will still make some appearances on ESPN. Either way, we will not see him in his usual full-time role alongside Adam Schefter on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Mortensen did note that he does not view his decision as a “classic retirement,” which could indicate he will still make some appearances on ESPN. Either way, we will not see him in his usual full-time role alongside Adam Schefter on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

Back in 2016, Mortensen announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer. He took a leave of absence but said later that year that nearly all of the cancer was gone following months of successful treatments.

Mortensen, 71, has been with ESPN since 1991. He played a big role in some controversial coverage surrounding the infamous Tom Brady “Deflategate” scandal during the 2015 season. The longtime NFL insider covered 31 seasons at ESPN.