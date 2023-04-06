Chris Mortensen reveals who Panthers will take with No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers have given no indication that they know which quarterback they will take first overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, but one longtime NFL insider is confident the pick is in.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on “SportsCenter” Wednesday that he expects the Panthers to select former Alabama star Bryce Young at No. 1. Mortensen agreed with colleague Adam Schefter, who recently compared Carolina’s situation to when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3 in the draft two years ago.

According to Mort, the Niners traded up because they wanted Mac Jones. They then changed their minds and took Trey Lance, which has not worked out for them thus far. The Panthers, who “love” Young, do not want to make the same mistake.

“Bryce Young is the pick. … They all love Bryce Young,” Mortensen said. “I think I’ll quote Adam Schefter, who said this reminds him of when the 49ers moved up all the way to No. 3 with intentions of drafting Mac Jones and then changed their minds at the last minute and drafted Trey Lance. That has not worked out for the 49ers. I think the Panthers were on Bryce Young from the start and will stick with him when it’s time to turn in that card.”

Both Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, ESPN’s top draft analysts, have predicted that the Panthers will take CJ Stroud. Kiper said he watched Stroud’s Pro Day and it looked like there was a “family atmosphere” between the Panthers and the former Ohio State star, which is one of the reasons he has Stroud going No. 1 in his mock draft.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has a history of working with big quarterbacks, which is one reason many people think the Panthers will pass on the undersized Young. Their general manager also recently created some buzz with what he said about another top QB prospect.