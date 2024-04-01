Chris Simms feels 1 QB is being ‘underrated’ ahead of NFL Draft

Chris Simms has a much different view of the quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft than many other analysts, and there is one signal-caller that he believes could be a steal later in the first round.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback who now works for NBC Sports, said in a social media post on Monday that he believes Michael Penix Jr. has been “underrated” by scouts heading into the 2024 draft. Simms believes Penix should be a top-20 pick and also maintains that the former Washington star should be drafted ahead of Drake Maye.

“Thought that the Michael Penix Jr & Drake Maye pro days really showed the contrast in the QBs. Penix is a machine throwing it over and over. Maye loses control of his throws more than any of the top QBs in consideration. Penix is being underrated. He should be a Top 20 pick,” Simms wrote.

Most people have predicted that Maye will be either the second or third player taken in the draft. Simms clearly is not that impressed with the North Carolina product. The analyst made that clear when he recently released his top quarterback prospect rankings.

Penix impressed scouts with more than just his throwing ability at his pro day last week. Even if the top three players taken are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Maye, it is possible there will be teams with Penix ranked higher than JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix, who are the other quarterbacks with a chance to go in the first round.

Penix threw for a combined 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the past two seasons at Washington. If Simms winds up being right about him, the team that lands Penix could win the draft.