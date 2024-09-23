49ers provide concerning Christian McCaffrey update

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is taking a concerning step as he continues to be plagued by an Achilles injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that McCaffrey traveled to Germany over the weekend in order to see a specialist regarding the injury. McCaffrey is expected to spend several days in the country this week as he seeks treatment.

The Niners placed McCaffrey on injured reserve last week after his leg issue took him out of Week 1. The fact that he is flying to Europe for specialist treatment now does not exactly suggests he is progressing as well as he or the team might have hoped he would in his recovery. He would be eligible to return to the team in Week 6, but it is fair to question whether he will be able to do so.

The 49ers have characterized McCaffrey’s injury as Achilles tendinitis. The team had initially sounded optimistic that this would be a short-term problem, but that does not appear to be the case anymore.