Christian McCaffrey has hilarious quote about his injury status

A combination of ongoing injury issues and the NFL’s strict reporting requirements mean Christian McCaffrey has been a regular presence on the Carolina Panthers’ injury report lately. McCaffrey knows it, and had a pretty hilarious take on it Thursday.

McCaffrey was listed on Thursday’s injury report with ankle stiffness, but downplayed any concerns about his health when speaking to the media. The running back joked that at this point, even going to the bathroom during practice would be enough to land him on the list.

Christian McCaffrey: “I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the (injury) report.” Which is to say, he expects to play Sunday despite the ankle stiffness. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 22, 2022

McCaffrey has been a regular presence on the injury report all season, partly because Carolina is handling him very carefully. The former All-Pro has played in just ten games over the past two seasons, and the Panthers are committed to doing everything possible to keep him healthy.

The ankle gave McCaffrey trouble in both 2020 and 2021. It may bear watching going forward, but for now, he is fine, and definitely has a sense of humor about things.