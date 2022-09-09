Panthers fans can now relax about Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers fans received a scare this week about Christian McCaffrey, but now they can breathe a little easier.

McCaffrey was placed on the injury report on Thursday after getting his shin cut with a cleat. McCaffrey’s placement on the injury report late in the week struck fear in the hearts of Panthers fans, not to mention fantasy football managers who drafted the Carolina running back.

However, the injury apparently was just a scratch, so McCaffrey was removed from the injury report on Friday.

When the 26-year-old was placed on the injury report ahead of Week 1, there was a big feeling of “here we go again” from many in the football world.

McCaffrey was drafted by Carolina No. 8 overall in 2017 and had monster statistical seasons in 2018 and 2019. But he was limited to just three games in 2020 and seven games last season.

In 2020, McCaffrey dealt with an ankle sprain and a shoulder injury. Last season, he was done in by a hamstring injury and then an ankle injury.

The Panthers are not expected to have much success this season. Their chances of winning will decrease even more if McCaffrey is unavailable as he has been for most of the past two seasons.