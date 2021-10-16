Christian McCaffrey placed on IR due to lingering hamstring injury

The Carolina Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey for at least three more weeks due to his lingering hamstring injury.

The Panthers announced Saturday that they have placed McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will be sidelined for at least three weeks. The team’s medical staff felt this was the best way to ensure that McCaffrey would be fully healthy going forward.

This will definitely be frustrating for the Panthers, especially after the optimism they had been projecting the last two weeks. McCaffrey himself was optimistic about playing last week, but that didn’t happen. The signs only got worse this week, as McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. It appears McCaffrey simply has not healed as quickly as anticipated.

By placing McCaffrey on injured reserve Saturday, it ensures this will count as one of his three weeks out. That means he will be eligible to return in Week 9.