Christian McCaffrey offers positive update ahead of Week 5

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in the Carolina Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (watch here). At the time, the estimation was that he would miss a few weeks.

It looks like he is ready for a return.

McCaffrey said Thursday that he feels great and “definitely” has a chance to play on Sunday.

Carolina is 3-1 this season and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman saw expanded roles with McCaffrey out. But if Christian is back, that will be a big boost to Carolina’s offense. McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown this season.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0