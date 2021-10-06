Ex-NFL head coach shares most shocking part about Urban Meyer situation

Urban Meyer being captured on video being cozy with a young girl at a bar was pretty shocking to see, and the story went viral for obvious reasons. But that’s not even the most surprising part of the story to one former NFL head coach.

Chuck Pagano, who was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2017, joined his former punter, Pat McAfee, on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday.

Pagano was asked about the Meyer matter and said he was most confounded by the former college coach not traveling home with his Jacksonville Jaguars following the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

“I was blown away,” Pagano said his reaction was when he saw the photos.

Pagano said he thought the pictures had to have been edited. The 61-year-old then shared the most surprising part to him.

“And you didn’t fly back with the team? I’ve never heard of that in my entire life,” Pagano said. “37 years of coaching, I never saw the head coach miss — I never once ever thought about doing that. Win or lose, whatever the circumstances … I don’t know the circumstances of staying back and (whether he needed to) clear the head … you don’t get to do that. You signed the contract as the head football coach. You don’t get to check out! And it’s only the fourth week of the season! Where’s he going after eight games, nine games? You don’t get to do that!”

Meyer likely had approval from the team in order to stay back in Ohio. He spent time with family that lives in Columbus and was at a party Friday night for an Ohio State friend when the infamous video happened.

Meyer is in his first season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His team is 0-4. Meyer reportedly has been put on notice by the Jags after causing negative attention to the team.