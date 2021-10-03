Urban Meyer video of girl grinding in front of him goes viral

A video of Urban Meyer went viral online Saturday, two days after his Jacksonville Jaguars lost to drop to 0-4 on the season.

Multiple social media posts surfaced showing Meyer at what appeared to be his restaurant, Urban Chophouse Short North in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer was wearing a pink Ohio State pullover in photos.

The video that went viral shows a woman dancing by Meyer’s leg and trying to grind on him. Meyer has his arm blocking and serving as a barrier between his personal area and the woman.

Ohio State played on Saturday at Rutgers and won 52-13. Meyer’s son-in-law, Corey Dennis, began coaching on Urban’s staff at Ohio State and remains a coach on Ryan Day’s staff. The Meyers appear to have headed to Columbus to see family and friends following Thursday’s loss in Cincinnati.

Urban seemed heartbroken after his team’s loss to the Bengals. Maybe he needed to cut loose a little to turn it around.

