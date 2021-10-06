Urban Meyer has been ‘put on notice’ by Jaguars?

The signals out of Jacksonville for coach Urban Meyer are already worrisome just four games into his tenure.

Meyer has become embroiled in controversy after video emerged of a young woman rubbing up against him at his bar in Ohio. Beyond questions about his personal life, some were confused as to why Meyer didn’t fly home with the rest of the Jaguars after the team’s Thursday loss to Cincinnati.

All of it has raised questions about Meyer’s future in Jacksonville already. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday, suggested that Meyer has been “put on notice” by the Jaguars, specifically by owner Shad Khan.

Urban Meyer has addressed the Jaguars in-full, there's no change in his status as head coach but "he's really been put on notice," according to @nflnetwork @RapSheet, who filled us in on the latest in #DUUUVAL:#NFL pic.twitter.com/ODrFbXGcMx — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 6, 2021

“I haven’t heard any change in his job status,” Rapoport said. “I think the remarks by Shad Khan were extremely noteworthy. I honestly can’t remember an owner really saying anything like that. That was a very strong public rebuke, and it was not off the cuff.

“He is still the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach, but I would say very clearly been put on notice.”

Khan’s statement, which you can see by clicking here, was incredibly critical of Meyer, and explicitly said the coach must regain his “trust and respect.” Rapoport is right that there’s not a lot of precedent for a public statement like that.

There is no indication that Meyer’s job is in danger, and he made clear Wednesday he was not even considering resigning. By at least one measure, however, his future looks quite murky.