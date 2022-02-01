Cincinnati school district planning unusual move ahead of Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, and one local school district is planning accordingly.

Cincinnati Public Schools, one of the largest public school districts in Ohio, announced on Monday that they are planning the unusual move of giving students and staff the day after the Super Bowl off. CPS said on Twitter that they were doing so in honor of the Bengals and so as to be able to “celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.”

In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VmaTzAM9HQ — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 31, 2022

The Bengals have made the Super Bowl twice before in 1981 and 1988 but have never won it. The last major pro sports championship for the city of Cincinnati came in 1990 when the Reds won the World Series in baseball.

The kids in Cincinnati will definitely love getting the day after the Super Bowl off, and the adults probably will too. For many years now, plenty of people have been campaigning for the Monday after the Super Bowl to be made into an official holiday. Now CPS is essentially doing just that.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK