CJ Gardner-Johnson has disrespectful comment about Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson rallied his team after Sunday’s comeback win with a pretty disrespectful comment about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

The Eagles came back in the final two minutes to beat New Orleans 15-12 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday. After the game, reporters heard Gardner-Johnson in the Eagles locker room calling the Saints “pretenders,” citing Carr as proof.

CJ Gardner Johnson screaming in the locker room "They ain't no contenders they're pretenders. They have Derek Carr remember that." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 22, 2024

“They ain’t no contenders, they’re pretenders,” Gardner-Johnson told teammates. “They have Derek Carr — remember that.”

The Eagles do have reason to celebrate. The Saints had been the league’s most dynamic offense in the first two weeks of the season, but the Philadelphia defense held them to just 12 points at home on Sunday. Carr’s line was very pedestrian, as he went just 14/25 for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Carr was certainly feeling himself a week ago, perhaps too much so. That changed this week, and now he’s being cited as a liability by at least one opponent.