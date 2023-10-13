 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 13, 2023

CJ Gardner-Johnson makes big claim about injury recovery

October 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
CJ Gardner-Johnson in a practice uniform

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson warms up during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was thought to be in danger of missing the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn pec in Week 2, but the veteran is set to challenge that timeline.

In a new Instagram Live video, Gardner-Johnson pledged to be back in time for the divisional round of the playoffs, assuming the Lions make it that far. Be warned that the video contains some strong language.

“You’ll see me in the divisional round. I’m gonna come back and tear some s–t up,” Gardner-Johnson said.

A free agent addition in the offseason, Gardner-Johnson had very quickly become a team leader before going down with his injury. So far, the Lions have been winning without him, as they enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record and a sturdy lead atop the NFC North.

Gardner-Johnson spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, collecting 67 total tackles as the team won the NFC championship.

Article Tags

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus