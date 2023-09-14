CJ Gardner-Johnson urging Lions fans to pull crazy move

The Detroit Lions are riding high coming off their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and CJ Gardner-Johnson is urging fans to sport a very unique look at the team’s home opener this weekend.

Gardner-Johnson walked out of the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium last Thursday wearing a blue ski mask. The veteran defensive back wants fans to do the same during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

“You’re gonna see on Sunday. Blue ski masks everywhere,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters on Wednesday, via The Detroit News.

Gardner-Johnson then took to social media to try to rally fans to join him with the ski mask movement.

If you gone have a ski mask Sunday quote this 😈 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) September 12, 2023

“If you gone have a ski mask Sunday quote this,” he wrote.

When asked why the ski masks, Gardner-Johnson was sure to clarify that he is not promoting violence. He said he feels the Lions have “the most ruthless fans in the game” and he wants them to embrace a villain role.

“We villains, right?” Gardner-Johnson said. “It’s part of us. It’s the culture. I’m changing it. We taking what’s ours.”

Lions fans will almost certainly answer the call. You can expect to see plenty of blue ski masks at Ford Field on Sunday.