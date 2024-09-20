CJ Stroud learned player’s secrets from podcast

C.J. Stroud is only in his second NFL season, but the Houston Texans quarterback is already handling out valuable advice to opposing players.

Stroud had an interesting conversation with Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson prior to Houston’s 19-13 victory over the Bears last Sunday. The NFL released a clip that showed Stroud telling Johnson to “stop telling your secrets on Richard Sherman’s podcast, dude.” When Johnson asked Stroud what the quarterback meant, Stroud made reference to the “palms look” that Johnson discussed with Sherman.

“You ain’t slick, brother. You ain’t getting me. You ain’t getting me!” Stroud said.

Johnson was a guest on a recent episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” During the appearance, Johnson discussed a particular play from last season where he baited a quarterback into throwing an interception. You can see Johnson’s exchange with Stroud and the relevant clip from Sherman’s podcast:

Johnson smirked and shook his head when Stroud called him out. The Bears defensive back almost looked embarrassed. He probably didn’t realize that something he said on a podcast could be used to help an opposing quarterback prepare.

Stroud went 23/36 for 260 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against Chicago.

The big takeaway is that it is hardly a coincidence that Stroud has had so much success already in his career. He clearly does his homework and looks for any advantage he can find, which is the key to playing quarterback at a high level in the NFL. Johnson learned a valuable lesson about what to share and not share during podcast appearances.