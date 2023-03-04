CJ Stroud shares why he does not want to get drafted by 1 NFC team

C.J. Stroud is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, and there is great intrigue surrounding what team will select him. He is hoping that one team does not pick him.

Stroud spoke from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday. He was asked about his former Ohio State teammate, Justin Fields, who is now the quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Stroud said that he is close with Fields and praised his former teammate. He also said he does not want the Bears to draft him because “that’s Justin’s team.”

"He ain't no damn running back." Listen to the level of respect CJ Stroud has for #Bears quarterback Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/yrNwdDMuya — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 3, 2023

“He ain’t no damn running back; he’s a quarterback,” Stroud said of fields. “And he can sling that rock. He’s going to do great things in his career.”

Stroud was asked if he’s thought about the Bears as a possibility for his next team.

“I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said of the Bears. “That’s his team. I gotta do my thing. I gotta build my legacy.”

Fields had a huge season as a runner, breaking out with 1,143 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns last season for the Bears, which is what prompted Stroud’s running back remarks. Fields also passed for 17 touchdowns, but the Bears went 3-12 in his 15 starts.

Chicago seems to agree with Stroud that Fields is their guy, which is why they are ready to trade the No. 1 overall pick.