CJ Uzomah sends promising injury update ahead of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah shared a promising update after his team’s 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Uzomah was taken to the locker room on a cart after suffering a knee injury late in the first quarter of the game (video here). It didn’t take long for the Bengals to designate him as “out” for the game.

Uzomah was believed to have an MCL sprain in his knee, but he’s not counting himself out for the Super Bowl.

Thank you for your prayers 🤎🤎 focused on getting right for our game in 2 weeks!! LET’S GO #WINCINNATI — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) January 31, 2022

“Thank you for your prayers,” Uzomah wrote in his Twitter message. “Focused on getting right for our game in 2 weeks!! LET’S GO #WINCINNATI.”

Uzomah saying he’s “focused on getting right” for the game indicates he will do what he can to be active to play.

Uzomah was targeted twice but did not have a catch in Sunday’s game before leaving with his injury. He had 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ first two playoff games. He had 49 catches for 493 yards and 5 touchdowns during the regular season.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) smiles after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports