Clemson players went nuts over Nate Wiggins’ fast 40-time at combine

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins stole the show at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday with his blazing 40-yard dash, timed at an impressive 4.29 seconds.

The 4.29-second 40 set the bar for the defensive backs group and sent his former teammates, who were watching back at “Death Valley,” into a frenzy.

Unfortunately for Wiggins, who was No. 16 on Mel Kiper’s Big Board leading up to the combine, it came at a cost.

At the end of Wiggins’ run, he came up lame and proceeded to limp toward the bench. He was eventually helped off the field by a trainer and told NFL Network that he felt a “pop” in his groin. A medical staff later determined Wiggins suffered a hip flexor injury.

Wiggins just told me after seeing the medical staff, it’s a hip flexor. Says it’s more of a strain. Told me he should be okay by his Pro Day at Clemson. https://t.co/GMjgFINDaq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2024

The injury will put an end to Wiggins’ participation at the combine but he is expected to participate at the Clemson Pro Day.

Wiggins recorded 29 tackles (one tackle for a loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, six passes defensed and two interceptions during the 2023 regular season. He is widely expected to go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will likely lead to further celebration back at Clemson.