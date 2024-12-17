Report: Browns making quarterback change for Week 16

The Cleveland Browns are making a quarterback change for Week 16.

Cleveland will have Dorian Thompson-Robinson start in their game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Thompson-Robinson replaced Jameis Winston in the Browns’ 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Winston had been benched after being intercepted three times in the game. Thompson-Robinson went 4/9 for 18 yards and an interception, while rushing three times for 16 yards in that defeat.

Thompson-Robinson has appeared in four games this season and has gone 15/34 (44.1 percent) for 100 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Thompson-Robinson started three games for the Browns last season, and the team went 1-2 in those games.

Though Winston was intercepted three times by the Chiefs and has been picked off 12 times this season, it’s hard to believe the Browns think DTR gives them a better chance of winning games. The Browns have gone 2-5 in Winston’s starts, and their offense has at least been able to move the ball. Under DTR, that probably would prove to be more challenging.

Cleveland is 3-11 and battling for draft position. We don’t want to say that that may have played a role in their decision, but it’s hard to ignore the possibility.