Clinton Portis sentenced to six months in prison for insurance fraud

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to prison time Thursday for his role in defrauding a benefit program for former NFL players.

Portis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement stemming from the insurance fraud charges. The former running back was convicted of obtaining nearly $100,000 by filing false claims for medical equipment that was not provided. The target was the NFL’s Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which is designed to aid retired players in paying for medical expenses. Portis and a number of other players were accused of filing false claims worth about $2.9 million in total, and 15 ex-players have pled guilty as part of the scheme.

Portis originally faced up to 10 years in prison for the charges. The Department of Justice had recommended a 10-to-16 month sentence after he pled guilty.

The 40-year-old Portis played for Denver and Washington over the course of nine NFL seasons, and was twice named to the Pro Bowl. As recently as August, he was facing other unrelated legal issues as well.