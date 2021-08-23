Clinton Portis subject of arrest warrant for failing to pay child support

A court has ordered the arrest of Clinton Portis over his failure to pay child support and appear in court.

The Alachua Chronicle in Florida reported last week about Portis’ situation.

The report says Portis has not made any child support payments to the mother of a child born in March, 2015. The monthly support amount is $1,937. An Aug. 6 hearing stated that Portis owed $147,962.49 plus interest in child support payments.

Portis’ arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 13 after he did not show up to the Aug. 6 hearing.

Now 39, Portis was a second-round pick by Denver in 2002. He played two seasons for the Broncos before being traded to Washington. Portis was a two-time Pro Bowler. He made over $43 million during his playing career but filed for bankruptcy in 2015, citing mismanagement by his financial advisors.