Clyde Edwards-Helaire not expected to play against Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites for their Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but they will likely be without their starting running back.

Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the last two games of the regular season with hip and ankle injuries. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Edwards-Helaire will not play on Sunday “barring some dramatic improvement.”

Darrell Williams and Le’Veon Bell will likely split carries if Edwards-Helaire is unable to go. Many expected Bell to take on a huge role with Edwards-Helaire out, but that has not been the case. In fact, Bell had to hit back at his critics recently over his lack of production.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry during the regular season. The former LSU star also added 36 catches for 297 yards.