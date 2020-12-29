Le’Veon Bell seemingly responds to those criticizing lack of production

Le’Veon Bell on Sunday had easily his best opportunity of the season to have a monster game, and he responded with just 39 total yards from scrimmage. The Kansas City Chiefs picked up yet another win, however, and Bell insists that is all he cares about.

Bell got the start with rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire nursing an ankle injury. Many predicted we would see the Bell of old in Kansas City’s high-powered offense, but he rushed for just 30 yards on seven attempts. Judging by his tweet after the game, Bell didn’t seem to mind.

good thing we play a letters game, & not a numbers game …big time W lets go!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 27, 2020

Edwards-Helaire has had an outstanding rookie season, so Bell knew he would be playing a complimentary role when he signed with the Chiefs. Although, we highly doubt he expected to be out-touched by Darrel Williams, who led Kansas City with 10 carries and 46 rushing yards on Sunday.

Bell really hasn’t been the same player since he held out for an entire season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most people blamed someone else for those struggles, but the three-time Pro Bowler is running out of chances to prove himself.

The way Bell plays down the stretch will go a long way toward shaping his offseason market. If he ends up with a Super Bowl ring, perhaps that will be all that matters to him.