Cody Mauch explains how he lost his two front teeth

If Cody Mauch turns into a good player in the NFL, he will also likely become one of the most popular figures in the league.

Mauch is full of personality. From his long hair to the gap in his teeth to his great first down celebrations, Mauch is a character. And if you’re wondering what happened to his front teeth, he actually explained it.

The North Dakota State product provided some insight into his character for a vignette shown by ESPN during the NFL Draft.

Cody Mauch is one of a kind 🌟 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/oLCiwMJAKH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 29, 2023

“I got my teeth knocked out in a 7th-grade conference championship basketball game,” Mauch revealed. “Just diving for a loose ball and I ran into one of my buddy’s heads. Had to go to the doctor and get ’em pulled out. Couple years ago, I just kinda stopped wearing my retainer and just kinda embraced the no-two-front-teeth look. At some point I decided to save some money on haircuts and I just kinda decided to start growing my hair out, and that’s just kinda my look.”

Mauch had a major transformation in his look from 2017 to 2022. Now he has an established look and he’ll be looking to make a strong impression on the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay drafted the offensive lineman in the second round (No. 48 overall). Ryan Jensen can’t wait to play alongside Mauch.