Bucs Pro Bowler had great reaction to team’s draft pick

April 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ryan Jensen smiling

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ryan Jensen had a great reaction to the team’s second-round pick on Friday.

The Bucs selected Cody Mauch with the No. 48 overall pick in the draft. Mauch is an offensive lineman from North Dakota State, and he very much channels the same energy as Jensen.

Here is a photo with Mauch on the left and Jensen on the right. They both have long reddish hair that stands out:

Jensen took note of their similar looks and tweeted the famous Spiderman meme:

The meme is used to reflect two things that are the same.

Apparently Jensen is so excited to play with Mauch that he started texting Bucs GM Jason Licht about how much he was looking forward to working with his new teammate.

We can’t wait for these two guys to bro out in Tampa. They’re going to be like Dean Portman and Fulton Reed. Amazing.

