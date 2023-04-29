Bucs Pro Bowler had great reaction to team’s draft pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ryan Jensen had a great reaction to the team’s second-round pick on Friday.

The Bucs selected Cody Mauch with the No. 48 overall pick in the draft. Mauch is an offensive lineman from North Dakota State, and he very much channels the same energy as Jensen.

Here is a photo with Mauch on the left and Jensen on the right. They both have long reddish hair that stands out:

The Bucs having an OL that includes both NDSU’s Cody Mauch and CSU Pueblo’s Ryan Jensen is both completely unfair and thematically appropriate. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/twfK7G8Rm7 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 29, 2023

Jensen took note of their similar looks and tweeted the famous Spiderman meme:

People so quick with these edits welcome to Tampa @CodyTud pic.twitter.com/N6ac2Ude9U — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) April 29, 2023

The meme is used to reflect two things that are the same.

Apparently Jensen is so excited to play with Mauch that he started texting Bucs GM Jason Licht about how much he was looking forward to working with his new teammate.

Bucs GM Jason Licht: “[Center Ryan] Jensen’s been texting ever since we took him. He goes, ‘He and I are gonna *mess* some things up.’ He didn’t use the word ‘mess.’ If you could somehow clone @sinjen66 and @KoKieft together, you’d get @CodyTud.” pic.twitter.com/mS4JPP5OHN — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 29, 2023

We can’t wait for these two guys to bro out in Tampa. They’re going to be like Dean Portman and Fulton Reed. Amazing.