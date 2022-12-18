NDSU OL prospect Cody Mauch goes viral for his amazing transformation

North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch is among the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, and few players have undergone a more impressive transformation during their college careers.

Mauch entered college in 2017 as a 6-foot-4, 234-pound tight end. He had short red hair and a cleanly-shaven face. By 2022, he became listed as a 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive lineman. He also developed a mustache and beard, and very long hair.

ESPN shared a graphic of Mauch’s transformation while airing an NDSU playoff game, and fans loved it.

People finally discovering North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch and his glorious transformation warms my heart. More important than that, he’s a great blocker with a mean streak and impressive athleticism. I’d say he’s a #Bears target in Round 2, but I’m not sure he falls there. pic.twitter.com/SLWF6Xy9yi — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 17, 2022

Not only did that graphic go viral, but a separate graphic that shows how Mauch changed year-by-year at NDSU is pretty great too.

If he doesn’t get drafted by the Vikings, there is no justice in the world.

Mauch is a player too. Take a look at some video highlights of his play. He’s number 70.

First time watching NDSU this season, but Cody Mauch jumps off the page. #70 plays like he eats nails for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. pic.twitter.com/gkPnyDAFVY — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 17, 2022

My Cody Mauch (LT for NDSU) scouting report has been finished for weeks. His tape study is for pure enjoyment now. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6I3b7LAXUV — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 12, 2022