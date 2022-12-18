 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

NDSU OL prospect Cody Mauch goes viral for his amazing transformation

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

A graphic showing the Cody Mauch transformation

North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch is among the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, and few players have undergone a more impressive transformation during their college careers.

Mauch entered college in 2017 as a 6-foot-4, 234-pound tight end. He had short red hair and a cleanly-shaven face. By 2022, he became listed as a 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive lineman. He also developed a mustache and beard, and very long hair.

ESPN shared a graphic of Mauch’s transformation while airing an NDSU playoff game, and fans loved it.

Not only did that graphic go viral, but a separate graphic that shows how Mauch changed year-by-year at NDSU is pretty great too.

If he doesn’t get drafted by the Vikings, there is no justice in the world.

Mauch is a player too. Take a look at some video highlights of his play. He’s number 70.

Article Tags

Cody Mauch
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus