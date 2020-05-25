Colin Cowherd thinks Joe Burrow will get ‘mauled’ in 2020

Look out, folks. Colin Cowherd is taking aim at another AFC North quarterback.

The FOX Sports radio host is a bit skeptical of Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals’ top draft pick. Cowherd went over the Bengals’ schedule during his Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” and did not mince words. He said that he’s rooting for Burrow, but essentially said the Cincinnati quarterback will have no success in his rookie year.

“Joe Burrow is going to get mauled this year,” Cowherd said. “He is not going to look good.”

"You do realize I'm going to win the Joe Burrow argument… He's going to get mauled this year. He is not going to look good."@ColinCowherd goes through the Bengals schedule…and things don't look good for the No.1 pick: pic.twitter.com/ShHNSrWiho — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 25, 2020

Cowherd is probably an outlier here. Many observers and pundits rate Burrow highly and think he will be a success in the NFL.

If Burrow wants some advice on how to deal with Cowherd’s vocal criticism, he should probably reach out to one of his division rivals. Baker Mayfield has become very accustomed to the Cowherd treatment in the last year or so.