Colin Cowherd makes another embarrassing on-air blunder

It has been a while since Colin Cowherd made an embarrassing on-air mistake that went viral, but the longtime talk show host has gotten himself back on the board.

During Friday’s edition of his show on FS1, Cowherd shared some of his thoughts on the future of the Chicago Bears. While he correctly noted that the Bears are currently on track to have two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, Cowherd for some reason forgot that Chicago got one of those picks from the 1-8 Carolina Panthers. He criticized the Bears for not tanking and said they are no longer in position to draft Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.

Colin Cowherd proclaims the Bears out of the Caleb Williams-Drake Maye sweepstakes after beating the Panthers while an on-screen graphic shows they would hold the first pick today via Carolina. (H/T @BackAftaThis) pic.twitter.com/tEA0RcwCMG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2023

“Congrats on the win, but is Chicago too good right now?” Cowherd asked. “The only standings and the only scoreboard the Chicago Bears should care about at all is the top-10 draft picks. They’ve got two picks. But now Chicago’s got three wins, so they’re out of the Drake Maye (and) Caleb Williams sweepstakes.”

To make matters more embarrassing, FS1 displayed a graphic as Cowherd was talking that showed what the draft order would look like if the season ended today. The Bears, of course, would have the No. 1 pick. They acquired Carolina’s first round pick when the Panthers traded up to draft Bryce Young.

Cowherd’s take was completely backwards. Thursday night’s win over the Panthers was huge for the Bears, as it got them one step closer to landing the top overall pick in 2024 since they own Carolina’s pick. Cowherd somehow missed all of that.

Every radio and TV host makes mistakes, but Cowherd’s can be particularly brutal at times. Though the latest was bad, it wasn’t quite as laughable as what Cowherd said about the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason.