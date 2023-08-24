Colin Cowherd makes another embarrassing mistake

Colin Cowherd is really on a roll, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

Cowherd made an embarrassing gaffe during his show on Tuesday. The FS1 host was talking about the Seattle Seahawks and said he thought the team could win their division and a couple of playoff games. However, Cowherd said he didn’t think the Seahawks could reach a Super Bowl with Geno Smith.

Why? Because Cowherd doesn’t see Smith getting past Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes to win the AFC. Just listen:

Dummy @ColinCowherd doesn't see Geno Smith holding up the AFC championship trophy over Mahomes or Burrow. (Possibly because he plays for an NFC team) pic.twitter.com/2Hr8nond6d — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 23, 2023

It’s quite hard to believe Cowherd made that mistake. It’s not like he slipped and said AFC when he meant NFC. He straight up said he doesn’t see Smith beating out Burrow or Mahomes in the conference. Worse yet, co-host Jason McIntyre didn’t immediately correct him.

In addition to this error, Cowherd recently made a big blunder when talking about Shohei Ohtani. The host also was criticized for an insensitive remark about the late Dwayne Haskins.