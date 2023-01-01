Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed

Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype.

Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints have closely examined what other franchises have received in trades for top head coaches in the past. The Las Vegas Raiders traded Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million. The New England Patriots sent a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round to the New York Jets in 2000 and got back Bill Belichick, a fifth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick.

New England also traded away a head coach before when they sent Bill Parcells to the Jets for a first-round, second-round, third-round and fourth-round pick in 1997.

As you can see, all of the aforementioned coaches cost at least a first-round pick. The Saints believe Payton is worth as much as — and potentially more than — all of them, which means there is little chance they will accept any package for the 59-year-old that does not include a first-round pick.

That could complicate things for the Denver Broncos, who are expected to pursue Payton. The Broncos parted with their 2023 first-round and second-round picks as part of their trade for Russell Wilson last offseason.

Payton is said to have high interest in two teams, though neither had a head coaching vacancy heading into Week 17. Hiring him will cost more than just millions of dollars, but most teams will be willing to pay the price.