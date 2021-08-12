Colin Cowherd has unflattering comparison for Zach Wilson

Colin Cowherd is known for trolling professional athletes with harsh takes. Sometimes he delivers these takes before players begin playing as a rookie, which was the case with Zach Wilson.

Cowherd gave a brief breakdown of the New York Jets on his show on Tuesday. He considered Wilson’s performance in a recent practice to be a cautionary sign. That led him to offer his unflattering comparison of Wilson to Johnny Manziel. Why? He believes they are both small, cocky and come from wealth.

"Zach Wilson reminds me a little too much of Johnny Manziel. Small, cocky and comes from wealth." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/XIJf4MiZIF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 10, 2021

They are both small, but the comparison thereafter remains to be seen. Wilson doesn’t have the kind of cockiness that accompanied Manziel after he won the Heisman Trophy. Manziel was basically blowing off proper practice and preparation in his redshirt sophomore season. That attitude and approach continued into the NFL. The lack of a work ethic has not been the case with Wilson.

The comment about coming from wealth also does not seem to apply. Wilson has an uncle who founded an airline, but does that makes Wilson himself wealthy? Manziel acted spoiled because his family had lots of oil money. Manziel’s family had serious concerns about him. There has been no indication so far that Wilson’s work ethic will be hampered by cockiness or family money.

However, if you read one scouting report Wilson received before the draft, Cowherd’s comments will make more sense.