Zach Wilson receives ‘character concerns’ label as NFL Draft prospect

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has had a breakout season this year and is in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Wilson is also expected to be picked highly in next year’s NFL Draft. Despite all of his success, not everything is smooth sailing for him.

Wilson is already facing the tricky “character concerns” label as a draft prospect.

Walter Football published an article on Wednesday saying that some teams have character concerns about Wilson.

A scouting director for an NFL team told Walter Football that Wilson “has character concerns, rich kid who is an entitled brat – uncle owns Jet Blue -, parents are a pain, not a leader, selfish, and he’s a know-it-all.”

However, the same director described Wilson as fun to watch and shared some positive traits about the quarterback.

Unfortunately, Wilson has also received a somewhat unflattering quarterback comparison.

There is a belief that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the first QB taken in the NFL Draft. Ohio State’s Justin Fields is in contention to go second, but Wilson could be in that discussion as well.

As a junior this season, Wilson has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 3,699 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 10 scores. Despite the concern one team has for him, some other teams could like him enough to make him a very high selection in the draft.