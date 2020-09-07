Report: Colin Kaepernick has drawn ‘zero interest’ from NFL teams in months

Colin Kaepernick seemed like he had a real shot to sign with an NFL team earlier in the offseason, but apparently nothing ever came close to materializing.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was told by a source that there was only “fake” interest in Kaepernick shortly after George Floyd was killed by a police officer back in May. The same source said there has been absolutely no interest in Kaepernick from NFL teams “in months.”

There were multiple reports at the end of June that Kaepernick was drawing interest from teams. One report said teams had been reaching out to Kaepernick’s friends and associates and that the 32-year-old was closer to being signed than he had been in recent years. The coronavirus pandemic was said to be complicating things because teams couldn’t host Kaepernick for a visit.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also said in June that he would encourage a team to sign Kaepernick.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco after that season after being told by the 49ers they were planning to cut him anyway. Though he had some interest from teams, he did not sign with any clubs and ended up suing the league for alleged collusion. That lawsuit was settled in February 2019.

Kaepernick, 32, passed for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes in 11 games in 2016. He helped the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.