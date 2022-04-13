Derek Carr signs huge extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some big changes this offseason, but they proved on Wednesday that they are still very much committed to Derek Carr.

Carr and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Carr had one more year left on his previous deal, so the new one ties him to Las Vegas through the 2025 season.

Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo added that the new contract includes a no-trade clause.

Carr’s representatives have been working on a new contract with the Raiders since the start of the offseason. New head coach Josh McDaniels recently hinted that the two sides had some issues, but the expectation all along was that a deal would get done.

The Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month and signed him to a massive extension. Adams and Carr played together at Fresno State, which is one of the reasons the star wide receiver wanted to play in Las Vegas.

Some teams expressed interest in trading for Carr when his future was up in the air, but the Raiders never seemed open to dealing him.

Carr, 31, threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season while leading the Raiders to the playoffs. He has to be thrilled with the way his offseason has gone.

