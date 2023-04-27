 Skip to main content
Expanded College Football Playoff set to go head-to-head with NFL

April 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
College Football Playoff logo

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship logo at midfield at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The expanded College Football Playoff schedule will force the event to go up against the NFL, at least for one weekend.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock confirmed Thursday that the first round of the expanded playoff in 2024 will take place in the third week of December, with three of the four games being played on Saturday. That means the CFP will be going head-to-head with late-season Saturday NFL action.

The new semifinals, however, will take place during midweek so as not to clash with the NFL Wild Card playoffs.

One would figure the NFL might win the ratings battle, even against a College Football Playoff game. Then again, that depends on who is playing in each respective game. This certainly makes the strategy a risky one, though the CFP did not have much of a choice here.

The newly-expanded 12-team CFP will make its debut in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

