Expanded College Football Playoff set to go head-to-head with NFL

The expanded College Football Playoff schedule will force the event to go up against the NFL, at least for one weekend.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock confirmed Thursday that the first round of the expanded playoff in 2024 will take place in the third week of December, with three of the four games being played on Saturday. That means the CFP will be going head-to-head with late-season Saturday NFL action.

The new semifinals, however, will take place during midweek so as not to clash with the NFL Wild Card playoffs.

Bill Hancock confirms that the first round of the 2024 expanded playoff will be third week of December with one game Friday and three Saturday against the NFL. Semifinals will be on midweek to avoid NFL Wild Card weekend. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 27, 2023

One would figure the NFL might win the ratings battle, even against a College Football Playoff game. Then again, that depends on who is playing in each respective game. This certainly makes the strategy a risky one, though the CFP did not have much of a choice here.

The newly-expanded 12-team CFP will make its debut in the 2024-25 NCAA season.