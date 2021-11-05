Report: Jon Gruden has received consideration from college programs

Jon Gruden will almost certainly never coach in the NFL again after his leaked email scandal. But his email scandal apparently has not prevented him from being discussed as a candidate for potential college jobs.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora published a story on Sunday regarding the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach. La Canfora’s focus was about how Gruden is considering potential legal action against the NFL.

At the end of his report, La Canfora said that some college programs have discussed Gruden as a possible candidate. Though Gruden isn’t expected to take a college job, La Canfora says some believe Gruden could receive some interest.

Although it sounds highly improbable that a college would hire Gruden given the circumstances that led to his resignation with the Raiders, it’s probably not too surprising for colleges to have interest in him. Even the likes of Art Briles is reportedly receiving support from boosters desperate to win.

It’s easy to see desperate boosters wanting Gruden hired. It’s much harder to see school administrators and some fans approving the hire. It’s even harder to see Gruden successfully recruiting young players, much less actually dropping down to the college ranks.

Gruden hasn’t coached in college in 30 years. At least he is remembered for winning a Super Bowl in the NFL. Why would he risk the last thing he has going for him — a decent legacy on the field as a coach — by going to college and screwing it up?

Gruden is pretty much finished. Whoever leaked the emails made sure of that.

Photo: Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports