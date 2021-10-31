Jon Gruden could sue NFL over email leaks

There has been talk that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could take legal action against the NFL over the way the Jon Gruden emails were leaked, and the former head coach might consider the same.

Gruden has spoken with several attorneys about his legal options since he resigned as coach of the Raiders, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Some lawyers close to Gruden have advised him that they would be willing to take on a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell if Gruden wants to go that route.

The NFL insists it did not leak any of the Gruden emails, which were part of the investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Football Team. Gruden’s damaging emails were sent between him and former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The league’s investigators collected more than 650,000 emails as part of the investigation. Yet, the NFL reportedly claims Gruden’s were the only damaging ones.

According to La Canfora, some attorneys believe Gruden could have a tortious interference case. Gruden was not a league employee at the time the emails were sent, as he was still working with ESPN and “Monday Night Football.” Gruden could try to make a case that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to inflict damage on his career.

Gruden has not said anything publicly since he announced his resignation in a statement. However, someone who spoke with the 58-year-old said Gruden believes the “truth” will eventually come out. Since there’s really no way to spin what he said in the emails, the “truth” he’s referring to could be the NFL’s role in leaking the emails.

Davis has made it clear that he is unhappy with the NFL over the email leaks. It’s possible both he and Gruden could eventually file lawsuits against the league.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports