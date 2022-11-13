Did Colt McCoy’s friends tip off he would start vs. Rams?

Kyler Murray was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, and that news did not come as a surprise to Colt McCoy’s friends.

McCoy, who is Arizona’s backup, may have been informed on Saturday that he would be getting the start in Los Angeles. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, some of McCoy’s friends called the Rams on Saturday to purchase “a bunch of tickets” to the game.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was probably trying to reveal as little as possible about Murray’s status. One report claimed Murray was planning to test his hamstring during pregame warmups, but the info about McCoy’s friends makes it seem like Murray was ruled out sooner.

McCoy will likely start against fellow backup John Wolford, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford landed in concussion protocol on Wednesday.