John Wolford, Colt McCoy set to start in Rams-Cardinals game?

The statuses for Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are in question for Sunday’s Week 10 clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. One reporter said on Saturday night that it looks like both backup quarterbacks could wind up starting the game.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that John Wolford is set to start for the Rams in place of Stafford. He also said that Murray will test his hamstring before hte game, but the Cardinals could end up playing backup Colt McCoy.

#Rams #Cardinals a backup QB battle? *John Wolford set to start barring drastic change, per source, w/ Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol. *Kyler Murray to test hamstring pregame, but a source expressed skepticism based on progress, with Colt McCoy ready. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 13, 2022

Stafford was not diagnosed with a concussion after the Rams’ win over the Buccaneers in Week 9. However, the Rams QB was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday. He needed to participate in Saturday’s walkthrough and be medically cleared in order to have a chance of playing on Sunday.

Murray played through his hamstring injury in his Cardinals’ Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. If his hamstring doesn’t progress to a point where he can play, McCoy would start.

This is the latest blow to both teams. Each team enters the game struggling and fighting to avoid last place in the NFC West. The Rams are 3-5, while the Cardinals are 3-6.

Interestingly, Wolford started for the Rams in Week 17 in 2020 and beat the Cardinals 18-7. McCoy went 2-1 last season in three starts for the Cardinals