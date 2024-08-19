Colt McCoy makes major career decision

Colt McCoy is walking away from the NFL after a lengthy career, but football fans will still be seeing plenty of the Texas legend this upcoming season.

McCoy told Peter Schrager of FOX Sports on Monday that he has decided to retire from playing in the NFL. The announcement coincides with NBC revealing that McCoy has joined the network as a full-time Big Ten analyst.

McCoy will call games as an analyst for NBC and also appear on the “Big Ten College Countdown” studio show. His first game broadcast will be as an analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister for the Sept. 7 primetime Saturday night matchup between Colorado and Nebraska.

The 37-year-old McCoy worked for NBC in a different role last year, which was an indication that he planned to pursue a career in broadcasting after he was finished playing.

McCoy, a former Heisman Trophy finalist, led Texas to the BCS National Championship Game in 2010. He suffered an injury early in the game, and the Longhorns went on to lose to Alabama.

After being drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2010, McCoy played 14 seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He last played for the Arizona Cardinals and was cut in the preseason last year. McCoy started 36 games in his career and had a record of 11-25.